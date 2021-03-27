USU searches for new head coach for men’s basketball team

Utah State’s head coach Craig Smith celebrates with his team after defeating San Diego State in an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men’s tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State University is conducting a national search for their next head men’s basketball coach following Craig Smith’s resignation. Smith accepted the head coaching job at the University of Utah Saturday.

On March 27, Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announces that their head coach for nearly three seasons, Craig Smith has resigned.

“I would like to thank Craig and his family for their significant contributions to Utah State University. Craig and his staff did an outstanding job making Aggie men’s basketball a nationally recognized program. We have a tremendous nucleus of student-athletes returning to our program that has helped create a culture of winning and we want to make sure we keep them our priority as we continue to strengthen that culture moving forward,” John Hartwell shares in a press release.

As of March 27, Craig Smith now joins the University of Utah, replacing former head basketball coach of ten years, Larry Krystkowiak.

According to USU, a national search is now underway as the school hopes to quickly secure the open position.

“This is an extremely attractive job and we have already had tremendous interest from some very good coaches. We will move as quickly and efficiently as we can with this search, but we want to make sure we have the right person to build upon our success of qualifying for each of the last three NCAA Tournaments and winning two of the last three Mountain West Tournament championships.”