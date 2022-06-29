LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State University (USU) Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who is wanted for questioning related to lewdness and distribution of pornographic material on the school’s campus.

On June 17, the man left a note with a pornographic image taped to a woman’s car in the area of Old Main. University officials say the man was also observed on campus between 10 a.m. and 1:43 p.m.

On June 25, an individual near the Family Life building observed the same man standing. The man reportedly had his shorts down and was exposing himself.

Courtesy: USU Police

Courtesy: USU Police

Courtesy: USU Police

The following day, the person who reported the lewdness on June 26 told officials that the same male suspect was near the Agricultural Science Building. That person returned to the car and found a note taped to their car with a pornographic image — the same image from June 17.

USU police say each time the suspect arrived on campus, he changed his clothes into shorts. He carried a black backpack with white writing on the front, and it appeared to have something white on the left strap with the adjuster.

Community members with any information regarding the incidents are asked to contact Detective Nick Bowman at USU Police at 435-797-1939.