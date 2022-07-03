LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah State University Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning related to lewdness and distribution of pornographic material.

On June 17, police say the man left a note taped to a woman’s vehicle in the area of Old Main. The note reportedly included a pornographic image.

Police say the man was observed on campus between 10 a.m. and 1:43 p.m.

A little more than a week later, on June 25, a person driving on Highway 89 at the intersection of Champ Dr. near the Family Life building reportedly observed the same individual standing with his shorts down, exposing himself to traffic.

The driver later mentioned it to coworkers but did not report it to law enforcement at that time, authorities say.

(Courtesy of USU Public Safety)

(Courtesy of USU Public Safety)

(Courtesy of USU Public Safety)

The suspect was observed on campus that day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The following day, on June 26, the driver from the day prior reportedly pulled into campus off Highway 89 onto Champ Dr. to go into the Agricultural Sciences building. Outside the building, that individual observed the same suspect who had exposed himself to traffic the day prior, police say.

Upon exiting the building, the individual found a note taped to their vehicle with a pornographic image, the same as in the picture reported on June 17, authorities say, as well as “similar verbiage used in the prior letter.”

The male suspect was observed on campus that day between 3:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Each time the suspect arrived on campus, police say he changed his clothes into shorts. He reportedly carried a black backpack with white writing on the front, and it “appeared to have something white on the left strap by the adjuster.”

Community members with any information in regard to these incidents or the suspect should contact Detective Nick Bowman with USU Police at (435) 797-1939.