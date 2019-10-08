USU alerts students following report of sexual assault on campus

Breaking News
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University alerted students, faculty, and staff after a sexual assault was reported on campus.

The university said Tuesday the sexual assault was reported as occurring in late September in a residence hall on campus.

The case is currently being investigated by the USU Police Department.

If you have any information about this crime or a similar crime, you’re asked to contact USU police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.  in Logan.

USU also shared the following information for those who have been a victim of sexual assault:

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, there are on- and off-campus resources ready to help you. You may report the incident to the police or file a Title IX report. If you are not ready to report to police or to the university through the Title IX Coordinator, visit with a confidential advocate or counselor. Learn more about these resources at www.sexualassault.usu.edu.

