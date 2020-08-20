USPS on Utah voters choosing mail-in option

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Controversy over mail-in ballots continues to mount as nearly two dozen Democratic states file lawsuits alleging the United States Postal Service is working with President Donald Trump to sabotage the November election.

The state of Utah isn’t one one of the states filing suit, however it falls in the USPS Western Area.

A representative tells ABC4, “With regard to Election Mail, the Postal Service remains fully committed to fulfilling our role in the electoral process when public policymakers choose to utilize the mail as a part of their election system, and to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner consistent with our operational standards,” said Floyd D. Wagoner, Strategic Communications Specialist for the USPS Western Area.

The controversy comes as the USPS expects a sharp increase in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2016, we had turnout well over 80%,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “This year, we’re expecting even higher.”

Wilson referenced Utah’s mail-in ballot option during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

“Here in Utah, we’ve had mail-in voting for years,” she said. “If you’re registered to vote, you automatically get sent a ballot. It’s fast. It’s reliable, and it’s easy for everyone to participate.”

The USPS advises Utah voters to follow this procedure if casting their ballot by mail.

First, understand local jurisdiction requirements for timely submission. Also, make sure you request your mail-in ballot no later than 15 days prior to the election date, and use First-Class mail to send your ballot back.