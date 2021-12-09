USPS: Holiday shipping deadlines for Christmas

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With the holidays almost here, you might be planning to ship your holiday gifts to loved ones soon. The USPS has announced mailing deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive just in the nick of time.

With shipping delays and staffing shortages across the country, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is gearing up to ship and deliver almost one billion packages throughout the season.

USPS says December contains the busiest mailing weeks of the entire year, with an estimated 850-950 million packages shipped nationwide during this time.

“The Postal Service plans months ahead for the holiday season,” says the USPS. “It is a busy and rewarding time for Utah postal employees as they work around the clock for their customers to ensure all holiday cards and packages are processed and delivered on-time.”

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 9 – Overseas Military Mail

Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail (greetings cards and letters)

Dec. 18 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

Beginning Dec.6, the USPS says increased mailing traffic is expected to begin. The week of Dec. 13-18 will typically see the busiest mailing and delivery traffic all year.

“Nearly 200 million packages are expected to be delivered during the busiest week,” says the USPS.

For those looking to ship on weekends, Sunday package delivery will be offered starting Nov. 28 in select major markets. Although typically closed on Sundays, the USPS says during holiday seasons, around 9.7 million packages are delivered every Sunday.

For all holiday shipping information and deadlines at your local post office, click here.