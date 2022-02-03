USPS holding job fair in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Salt Lake City with hopes of filling immediate openings of carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and mail processing clerks.

The job fair will take place on Feb. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Auxiliary Service Facility.

USPS staff will be available at the venue to answer any questions about available positions and to walk those interested in applying through the application process.

The starting pay for USPS employees is $18 to $19 depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.

Benefits of the job include regular pay increase, paid vacation leave, health insurance, and growth opportunities throughout the company.

Those interested in applying can attend the job fair or apply directly online. Requirements include being at least 18 years of age and attaining the ability to pass both a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

USPS prides itself on employing all types of people and offering them a fast-paced, competitive work environment as well as opportunities for advancement.