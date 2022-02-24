SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting two upcoming job fairs in Salt Lake City! The agency is looking to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, and mail processing clerks.

Upcoming job fair information:

Job Fair 1: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Job Fair 2: Friday and Saturday, Mar. 4-5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Salt Lake City General Mail Facility

1760 W 2100 S Salt Lake City, UT 84199

The starting pay range is $18-$19 per hour depending on the position and will be paid bi-weekly. Career benefits include regular pay increases, paid vacation leave, health insurance, and growth opportunities.

Applicants must be over 18 years of age and will need to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

USPS staff will be onsite to answer questions and provide details on the application process.

“Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step to starting a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people,” says USPS. “Whether you are seeking seasonal, part-time, or a full-time opportunity, we want you to be a part of our proud tradition of service!

To check out open positions and to apply online, click here.