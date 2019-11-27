Use these tips to safely deep fry that Thanksgiving turkey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is days away and that means more people are getting ready to fry up their turkeys. It’s a trend firefighters say is growing and they want to make sure everyone is doing it safely.

Crews with Unified Fire Authority say frying your turkey in an enclosed area significantly increases the dangers make sure you’re on a flat concrete surface and not under a sheltered structure, have your fire extinguisher ready, do not use water to put out any cooking fires, and keep kids away!

“This is the only time of year we generally see these but we will without a doubt Thursday get a number of calls throughout the valley associated with this,” said Matthew McFarland with the Unified Fire Authority.

So, if a fried turkey is on your Thanksgiving menu, make sure you do it safely to keep yourself and others away from harm.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: