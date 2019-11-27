Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Use these tips to safely deep fry that Thanksgiving turkey

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is days away and that means more people are getting ready to fry up their turkeys. It’s a trend firefighters say is growing and they want to make sure everyone is doing it safely.  

Crews with Unified Fire Authority say frying your turkey in an enclosed area significantly increases the dangers make sure you’re on a flat concrete surface and not under a sheltered structure, have your fire extinguisher ready, do not use water to put out any cooking fires, and keep kids away!

“This is the only time of year we generally see these but we will without a doubt Thursday get a number of calls throughout the valley associated with this,” said Matthew McFarland with the Unified Fire Authority.

 So, if a fried turkey is on your Thanksgiving menu, make sure you do it safely to keep yourself and others away from harm.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Rescuer and Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescuer and Baby"

5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 tips from UHP to help you through your Thanksgiving roadway travels"

How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to help your mail carriers avoid trips, slips and falls this busy holiday season"

Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Here's how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving"

Several dead after earthquake in Albania

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several dead after earthquake in Albania"

Dangers of frying a turkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of frying a turkey"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories