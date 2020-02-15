Use of deadly force that ended shooting rampage ruled justified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A crime spree across the Salt Lake Valley that ended in a deadly shooting has been ruled justified by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

The incident happened back on April 8, 2019. Police say 37-year-old Harold Robinson fired gunshots out of his vehicle while driving.

The pursuit ultimately ended at 3339 South State St. where Robinson was shot and killed by police, according to officials.

Gill said, “I don’t say this lightly. This had the potential to kill scores of civilians and law enforcement officers.”

Gill added that everyone involved was very lucky that things didn’t turn out differently.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: