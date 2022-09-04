WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now conducting surveys and checking for potential cases of the Avian Flu, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Officials say there was a confirmed case of the Avian Flu during late August in Weber County.

The surveys are a part of an effort to ensure that no other birds have been affected.

USDA officials will reportedly have identification on them, along with flyers and literature regarding the disease.

The USDA has informed the WCSO about their operations, and officials have reportedly been in the Weber County area for a week.

Their operations to check for potential cases are currently ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.