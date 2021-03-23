USARA card helps SAR teams, rescue victims, and holders

(ABC4) – Utah is known for its beautiful backcountry, but recreationists can sometimes find themselves needing extra help in the case of an accident or extreme temperatures.

In some cases, the cost of search and rescue missions can reach into tens of thousands of dollars. For example, the search for a missing woman in Zion National Park in October 2020 cost officials around $60,000. Due to low funding, some counties may need to back bill victims for their rescue, according to utah.gov.

But there’s a way to help both search and rescue teams, victims, and to an extent, yourself if you find yourself in need of a rescue.

Purchasing a Utah Search and Rescue Assistance card allows recreationists to contribute financially to search and rescue missions, which could prevent teams from needing to back-bill victims, the site says.

A one-year subscription for one individual costs $25 and $35 for a family. A five-year subscription provides the purchaser with a 20% discount. For an individual, the subscription is $100 and for a family, $140.

In addition, those who need rescuing, and have purchased a USARA card, will have any non-medical costs spent by search and rescue teams reimbursed. The USARA card is not a form of insurance. Those who are rescued are responsible for the payment of all health care and medical costs from the search and rescue.

But, if a person recklessly or purposefully creates a dangerous situation that requires search and rescue response efforts, they may still be charged for costs incurred regardless of whether or not they purchased a USARA card.

The card is available for purchase at rescue.utah.gov. Those who purchase the card do not need to have it on their person when rescued but will need to show proof of purchase after the rescue.

For more information on the USARA card, visit secure.utah.gov/rescue/.