US Marshals arrest California man in Saint George

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A California man is now in custody after allegedly abducting a child and driving across the country, Friday.

On April 16, members of Utah’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST), arrested Robert Preston Crowe of San Diego, California, for Kidnapping.

According to the strike team, investigators in California developed information that Crowe was hiding with a child near Apple Valley, Utah.

The United States Marshal Service was then asked to assist in looking for Crowe and the abducted child.

“Using a fixed-wing aircraft, VFAST was able to identify Crowe’s vehicle at a rural campsite in Washington County,” shares the team.

Multiple agencies such as the Marshal Service, Task Force members from St. George Police, Washington City Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Land Management arrived on scene to capture the suspect.

Officials add that the state police also hovered above in a helicopter keeping a close eye on the campsite.

After a brief standoff, Crowe surrendered to VFAST. The child was also located and rescued by Task Force members.

“This is an example of the benefit of the collaborative law enforcement partnerships we have, not only along the Wasatch Front but throughout the state. Because of this partnership, the USMS safely returned a child to his family, and a perpetrator was arrested without incident. While the US Marshals Service has many responsibilities, no mission is more important or more rewarding than helping a family reunite with a missing child,” shares the US Marshal for the District of Utah, Matthew D Harris.

Officials say the United States Marshal Service would also like to offer a special thanks to the Utah State Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management for ground and air assets.