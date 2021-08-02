US-89 closed near Spanish Fork for floodwaters

Floodwaters cover US-89 near milepost 310 near the border of Utah and Sanpete counties. (Utah Highway Patrol)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Traveling between Utah and Sanpete counties Monday morning? Heads up – part of US-89 is closed for water on the roadway.

Utah Highway Patrol reports US-89 is closed near milepost 310 for flooding. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, US-89 is closed in both directions between mileposts 302 and 312 south of the US-6 junction south of Spanish Fork.

In these photos, seen below, UHP shows how much of the roadway is covered in water.

  • Floodwaters cover US-89 near milepost 310 near the border of Utah and Sanpete counties. (Utah Highway Patrol)
Clean-up is estimated to take about two to three hours.

