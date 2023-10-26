SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — UDOT and Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS are reporting a serious accident on US-6 at mile marker 185. At least one person has been confirmed to have been killed.

Eastbound US-6 was briefly closed in the area after the crash, which happened one mile east of Diamond Fork Road.

According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occured this morning just after 9 a.m. Reportedly a SUV was westbound on US-6 and crossed over into eastbound traffic hitting a FedEx Box truck head-on. The adult female driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the FedEx truck was transported by ambulance from the scene with serious injuries.

One person was killed on Oct. 26 due to a serious accident that took place on US-6. (Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

With winter storms moving into Northern Utah drivers are urged to slow down and exercise extreme caution. Wet roads can be dangerous and drivers need to be aware of standing water on roadways.

Local residents are reporting snow accumulation along the east benches of the Salt Lake Valley. A strong cold front has moved in, and valley rain is expected throughout the day.

For up-to-date closures and traffic conditions Utahns can visit the UDOT Traffic website and of course, follow us here at ABC4.com.