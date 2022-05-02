SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Folks gathered at the outdoor Urban Flea Market at the Gateway on Sunday.

The Gateway is a destination for dining, entertainment, community-driven events, urban living, and creative office space, located on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City.

The flea market has been held at the Gateway for four years now, and co-organizer Michael Sanders says it’s a great place to find vintage antiques, handcrafts, local art, and more.

“People love vintage stuff. It’s cool, reminiscent, brings back a lot of memories to a lot of people. The kids are really into sort of vintage clothing from the 80’s and 90’s, which, I guess I must be an antique too if that’s vintage.”

The outdoor flea market is held once a month, on Sundays.

Here is a list of dates when you can attend:

May 1, 2022

June 12, 2022

July 10, 2022

August 14, 2022

September 11, 2022

October 9, 2022

The Gateway is located at 12 S Rio Grande, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

The market hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and there is a $3 admission fee for adults, while children under 12 may enter free of charge.

The flea market website states that there’s plenty of free indoor parking in the Gateway “North Garage” parking structure.

For more information, click here.