Urban Arts Festival this weekend: Aerialists, hot rods, music, and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Spend this holiday weekend filled with the sights and sounds of live music, beautiful art, unique shopping, and more at the annual Urban Arts Festival.

The free festival runs this weekend from September 3-5 at The Gateway shopping district.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, this event is the perfect activity to check out all the talented locals throughout the city.

Sponsored by the Utah Arts Alliance, the festival includes free concerts offering music in a variety of genres, while guests can also witness acts of daring feats from aerialists, stilt walkers, magicians, and more.

See one-of-a-kid art pieces and creations from local Utah artists. (Courtesy of Utah Arts Alliance)

Lowriders and custom cars available for up-close viewing. (Courtesy of Utah Arts Allaince)

Over 80 vendors to peruse for unique, handmade gifts at the open-air street market. (Courtesy of Utah Arts Alliance)

Enjoy yummy eats at the Urban Arts Festival. (Courtesy of Utah Arts Alliance)

Watch a game of competitive hoops at the Urban Arts Festival. (Courtesy of Utah Arts Alliance)

Stroll down the open-air street market and take home one-of-a-kind pieces from over 80 vendors to adorn your home. Check out a unique exhibit featuring original artwork painted on skateboard decks at the 11th Annual Skate Deck Challenge.

Witness live mural painting from over 30 local muralists and graffiti artists and interact with the artwork via an augmented-reality app.

Catch a game of hoops at the Hard-N-Paint Street Basketball exhibition where you can witness a three-point shootout, slam dunk contest, and a classic pick-up game.

Those into hot rods should check out the Lowrider Custom Car Culture Exhibit where you can get up-close-and-personal with custom lowriders, hoppers, and bikes. Awards will be handed out for Best in Show, Best Engine, Best Display, and more.

“We are proud to celebrate the 11th anniversary of Utah Arts Alliance’s first festival in

our programming roster,” says Derek Dyer, Executive Director of the Utah Arts Alliance and Founder of the Urban Arts Festival. “The Urban Arts Festival has been and continues to be a catalyst for change in our community. Over the past decade, the festival has helped to usher in a new era of art and artists in Utah. We shine a light on underrepresented artists and art styles and continue to expand the definition of art.”