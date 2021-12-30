BIG RIG SAFETY: Uptick in semi-truck crashes on Utah’s roads

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Trooper Grant Hintze with the Utah Highway Patrol says he’s noticed an uptick with semi-truck involved incidents lately, some being deadly.

“We just want people to be safe, be aware, watch out for the trucks, just know what lanes they’re supposed to be in, and always just be looking in your front side and back mirrors and kind of just be planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” he says.

He says drivers should always keep their headlights on in fog and when it’s snowing.

“In conditions like this, where it’s getting foggy, they might not see you, so you always have to play defensive,” says Hintze.

Hintze says you should also avoid driving directly behind a truck.

“Especially with semi-trucks, they sometimes have to stop very suddenly, their blind spot back here is way farther back, if you can’t see their mirrors, they can’t see you, so you want to keep a pretty good distance,” he says.

Avoid jerking your wheel if something catches you by surprise and when passing semi trucks, be mindful of your speed.

“In like an 80 mph zone, if you feel like you need to pass them at 90 safely, that’s not wise cause now you’re putting yourself and them at risk, because as you increase your speed, you decrease your time to react to a hazard in the road, or somebody in front of you,” he says.

Hintze says when roads are slick, it’s best to let off the gas and slow down. Just stick to the right lane if you feel safer going below the speed limit.