UPS looking to hire hundreds in Salt Lake City area ahead of holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job? UPS is looking for you.

The holiday season may seem far away but UPS is anticipating an increase in package volume starting in October and continuing through January. Nationally, UPS is expecting to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees, including 1,290 in the Salt Lake City area.

Qualified candidates can receive a job officer in 30 minutes or less, too.

UPS is looking for package car drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, driver helpers, package handlers, and personal vehicle drivers.

According to UPS, about one-third of people hire by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position.

If you are a student, eligible season employees can earn up to $1,300 toward college expenses in addition to their hourly pay for three months of continuous employment.

If you are interested in applying to work with UPS, visit upsjobs.com.