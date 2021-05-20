UPS looking to fill over 200 positions in Salt Lake City area

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a new job? UPS is looking to hire 200 in the Salt Lake City area.
The openings come as the company reports an unprecedented increase in ecommerce-related shipping.
According to UPS, the positions are permanent, part-time package handling positions in sortation hubs and centers. Thousands in these roles have gone on to full-time positions, UPS says.
If you’re a student, UPS offers the Earn to Learn program, which allows eligible employees to earn up to $25,000 toward college expenses, in addition to hourly pay.
These jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, according to UPS, including healthcare, retirement contributions, and a discounted stock purchase program. Hourly starting pay is up to $17.50 depending on location, shift, and position, according to UPS.
UPS has a regional hub at 380 S 6400 W in Salt Lake City, as well as a local hub at 2040 Parkway Boulevard.
Interested applicants are invited to visit upsjobs.com.