Upper Millcreek Canyon gets multi-million-dollar funding for road improvements

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Major road improvements have been announced for the Upper Millcreek Canyon area on Monday.

Officials say they’ve received more than $15 million for the improvement project. A public announcement will be made this Wednesday on a detailed plan for the area. The planning committee is hosting an open house on November 9 for public commentary on the plans.

Officials estimate the total cost of the Millcreek Canyon project at $38 million. The plan will be divided into two phases. The first phase has an estimated cost of $14.6 million.

Improvements will be focused on the areas between Elbow Fork and Big Water Trailhead. Improvements include widening highway lanes to accommodate cyclists, full roadway reconstruction, reconstructing the Big Water Trailhead parking area, improving the Alexander Basin, Clover Springs, and Fir Crest picnic areas, improving pedestrian crossing safety at the Elbow Fork Trailhead, and more.

Funding was applied for by Salt Lake County, USDA Forest Service, the City of Millcreek and was provided by the Federal Lands Access Program. Upper Millcreek Canyon serves thousands of residents and visitors as a popular outdoor recreation area throughout the year.

The public announcement on Wednesday will be presented by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, USDA Forest Service Salt Lake District Ranger Bekee Hotze, and Salt Lake County Regional Planning & Transportation Director Helen Peters.

