UPDATE: Woman, 10-year-old boy dies in crash on I-15 near Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new details in a crash that shut down a part of I-15 in Farmington. Authorities say a woman and 10-year-old boy died in the crash.

The crash occurred Sunday night. Police say a state incident truck was stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway while helping a car change a flat tire.

The car occupied by the woman and boy swerved across all four lanes of traffic and crashed into the back of the incident truck at a high speed.

The woman died at the scene. The boy later died at a local hospital.

Police haven’t yet determined what caused the car to swerve and are still investigating the incident.