UPDATE: Woman, 10-year-old boy dies in crash on I-15 near Farmington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police have released new details in a crash that shut down a part of I-15 in Farmington. Authorities say a woman and 10-year-old boy died in the crash.

The crash occurred Sunday night. Police say a state incident truck was stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway while helping a car change a flat tire.

The car occupied by the woman and boy swerved across all four lanes of traffic and crashed into the back of the incident truck at a high speed.

The woman died at the scene. The boy later died at a local hospital.

Police haven’t yet determined what caused the car to swerve and are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories