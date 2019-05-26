UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 21 year old Alex Whipple has been booked into the Cache County Jail Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 21 year old Alex Whipple has been booked into the Cache County Jail prev next

LOGAN (ABC4 News) - 21 year old Alex Whipple has been booked into the Cache County Jail as the "main suspect" in the disappearance of his 5-year-old niece Elizabeth Shelley according to the Logan City Police Department.

Teams from the LCPD, Cache County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations continued to search for Elizabeth throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In a post to the Logan City Police Department's Facebook, they asked for residents who live in south-west Logan, Nibley, Hyrum or Mount Sterling areas to watch for any suspicious items on their property.

"If anything is found, please don't touch it and call dispatch immediately," the post said. "Also, any residences or businesses in these areas that have an outdoor camera system or ring doorbell camera please review the footage for any suspicious activity between the hours of 10am and 4pm on Saturday, May 25th."

Elizabeth has not been seen since 2 a.m. Saturday at her house in the west side of Logan.

Whipple was found walking alone in a remote area Saturday. Logan Police say he has been "uncooperative" in the investigation. He was booked into jail on a charge of "absconding from probation".

Whipple is the brother of Elizabeth's mother and reportedly visited her house Friday night.

On Saturday night, Logan Police asked neighbors to check their surveillance systems for any photos or videos that could show Elizabeth.

On Sunday, the LCPD posted the following on their Facebook page:

"The FBI and local agencies worked through the night finishing search warrants and following up on leads. The main suspect Alex Whipple continued to be uncooperative and was booked into the Cache County Jail on an FTA warrant for absconding from probation. Search teams are again out this morning as we continue to look for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley. Thank you again for your assistance in staying out of the area. We know there are many who want to help and there are some who think they are helping by posting their concern about the perceived lack of details of this investigation. They do not have all the information because we cannot release everything pertinent to this investigation. There are many agencies in a coordinated effort working around the clock and will continue to work until she is found. We will update Facebook as information becomes available."

A background check for Whipple shows he was found guilty in Jan 2018 of theft by receiving stolen property, failure to stop at the command of an officer and DUI. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for the 113 days he had already served. A prison sentence of 0-5 years was suspended upon successful completion of probation.

A $25,000 warrant for his arrest was issued on April 29 for violating his probation.

Further research shows Whipple was found guilty of drug possession in 2017 and domestic violence assault in 2016.