UPDATE: Police identify victim of deadly shooting near Squatters in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim has been identified as 22 year-old England Sienna Pauulu.

On June 13, police say witnesses heard Pauulu and the shooter arguing at the scene before shots were fired at 125 W. and 300 S., near the Squatters Pub and Brew.

According to Sgt. Horrocks from SLCPD, after shots were fired, police rushed to the scene, but as soon as they arrived, the suspect had fled the area.

Horrocks states that Pauulu then died due to the extent of their injuries.

“Our condolences go out to England’s family and friends,” writes the department.

Police detail that they are aware of at least one person that was involved in the deadly shooting, but there may be more.

If you have information about this homicide, call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-101653.