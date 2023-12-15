HOUSTON, Texas (ABC4) – OSIRIS-Rex is continuing to make NASA scientists work hard to get answers.

The space capsule’s sample delivered nearly 10 more grams of sample from the Asteroid Bennu than scientists were calculating. The samples are astonishing scientists, and preliminary analytics show the samples are 4.7% carbon-based. Collecting the sample hasn’t been easy.

On Sept. 24, OSIRIS-REx, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer, ended its nearly 4 billion-mile journey. It explored the solar system gathering samples from a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu through its sample capsule.

The capsule made its way to the Utah desert floor and the sample canister was removed and whisked from Dugway Proving Grounds to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The team assigned to open the capsule was excited when they were able to gather quantities of samples before ever opening the sample container. The TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go sample Acquisition Mechanism) collection head held dust and granules that were all safely curated before the canister was set to be opened.

“The very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it,” said deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead Christopher Snead of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. “There’s a lot of abundant material outside the TAGSAM head that’s interesting in its own right. It’s really spectacular to have all that material there.”

The OSIRIS-REx capsule touched down in Utah’s West Desert in September and was escorted to Johnson Space Center in Houston where scientists discovered larger quantities of Asteroid samples than was expected. Photos courtesy NASA.

The curation of the outside sample did delay the attempt to open the canister and when scientists began the process to open the canister they received another surprise. Two of the 35 fasteners on the TAGSAM head could not be removed with the tools currently used inside the sterile, environment glovebox the canister is being held in.

Over the next few weeks, they will work on developing a method to remove the fasteners. It has been theorized the fasteners may have become damaged when the drogue chute deployed early during the return journey.

It hasn’t stopped the collection however, according to the OSIRIS-REx team at The University of Arizona, the curation scientists learned they could push open the mylar flap and remove the sample with tweezers and a small scoop.

Scientists work inside a glovebox to curate samples from the TAGSAM. Photos courtesy NASA.

Once the sample is curated completely it will be divided up and sent to several international space agencies that will run different tests. The vast amount of information that could be contained in the sample is of interest to scientists all over the world.

The samples are, as expected, carbon-rich and show an abundance of water in the form of water-bearing clay fibers. There is also the presence of sulfide and iron oxide. All the elements present are needed for life and scientists are hoping the samples can answer some of the questions surrounding life on our planet.