UPDATE: Officers locate body of missing Wasatch man after month-long search

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4) – After a month-long search, officers have located the body of a missing Wasatch man, Saturday.

On January 16, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call from a citizen reporting that he had located a black truck, possibly belonging to missing 53-year-old Chad West, at 10:30 a.m.

Officers share West was last seen Friday, December 11, 2020, leaving his home. He was then reported offically missing six days later, on December 17.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, his vehicle was located in an area known as ‘The Hogs Back’, which is near the north side of Daniels Canyon on private property within Wasatch County.

“Deputies, along with Search and Rescue responded and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Mr. West, whose body was located nearby,” informs the office. “Wasatch County Detectives are currently conducting an investigation and the State Medical Examiner will make the determination on the cause of death.”

Criminal activity is not suspected at this point in the investigation, officers share.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chad. We appreciate all who have assisted in locating Mr. West.”