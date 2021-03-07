UPDATE: Officers identify victim from fatal crash, Sunday

(ABC4) – Officers have identified the victim involved in Thursday’s fatal crash.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver is identified as 25-year-old Kyle A. Christiansen, of Fielding, Utah.

Officers say, on March 4, at 6:06 a.m., Christiansen was in a 2015 black Honda Accord traveling southbound on State Route 13.

As he was driving he then suddenly drove off the roadway to the right and overcorrected his vehicle in an effort to regain control. This then resulted in the vehicle spinning out of control, forcing him to cross northbound traffic, and veering off the roadway, and then ultimately rolling multiple times.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver then was ejected from the vehicle, where he sustained fatal injuries.

Officers say drug and alcohol impairment are being investigated as a contributing factor.