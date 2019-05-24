UPDATE: Mental Health emphasis positively affects test scores

Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

MIDVALE (ABC4 News) - Midvale Elementary School is on the last leg of their turnaround status meaning they're in the bottom 3% of the state academically. But test scores already show that efforts to reverse that trend are working.

The school has brought on a social worker, counselor, and psychologist plus two social and emotional aids who work with children individually and in groups on behaviors like aggression and relationship building and on traumas the students may have faced.

Two family homeless shelters are in the school's boundaries. All 800 students are on free or reduced lunch and many go home with food for the weekends. There are 16 languages spoken by students.

Looking at preliminary RISE test scores for this year, the number of students meeting standards has nearly doubled and teacher retention is up 40%.

Midvale Elementary will be evaluated again by the state board next spring.