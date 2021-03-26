UPDATE: Man arrested in relation to deadly Kearns kidnapping, officers share new details

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Court documents reveal further insight into the deadly kidnapping that took place in Kearns.

According to the Unified Police Department, on March 26, a 25-year-old, Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was kidnapped at “gun and/or knifepoint from just outside of her home,” and then taken to an apartment near West Valley City.

Officers say the suspects in question are “only known as Chaparro and The Venezuelan.”

According to a witness statement, as Solorio-Romero was forcibly taken into a studio apartment by the alleged suspects, a gunshot echoed within the area.

Court documents also state a witness on the scene actually observed Solorio-Romero “being shot in the head”, but when asked for further details, shared it was unclear if it was Chaparro or The Venezuelan who shot her.

Officers say the witnesses were concerned for their lives if they were to give additional information regarding the incident.

“One witness stated Chaparro told them if they spoke to anyone, they would have to kill them too,” court documents read.

Following the gunshot, one witness stated “the victim was loaded into the back of Chaparro’s vehicle and she was never seen again.”

According to arresting documents, Solorio-Romero did not die from the initial gunshot, and Chaparro “had to shoot her again.”

Upon further investigation, Chaparro was identified as 29-year-old Orlando Tobar and The Venezuelan was identified as 21-year-old Jorge Medina-Reyes, officers state.

As the two suspects were taken into custody, court documents show Tobar told investigators she “knew too much” and told witnesses the men had killed her husband.

As of March 24, Solorio-Romero’s body has not yet been found.

On March 23, over a month after charges were filed against Tobar and Medina-Reyes, Unified Police served a search warrant at Solorio-Romero’s Kearns home. While few details were available at that time, Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department did confirm that the warrant’s relation to the investigation into Solorio-Romero’s kidnapping and murder.

“Substantial blood evidence was located in the studio apartment. Evidence was also seen that indicated the suspects or other persons attempted to clean the evidence after the incident occurred,” court documents share.

Officials say at least three additional people have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Court records show 22-year-old Fernando Marquez and 38-year-old Carolina Marquez, both of Mexico, have been taken into custody. According to court records obtained by ABC4, Fernando was Solorio-Romero’s landlord and Carolina is his mother.

Both are being held on charges of murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice, officials share.

According to Sgt. Culter, a third person, 27-year-old Ivan Jesus Acosta, has also been arrested for kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Probable cause statements say all three suspects were allegedly found by authorities cleaning up the scene. Acosta and Fernando also admitted to being involved, according to investigators.

Additional information also details that Fernando Marquez’s mother, Carolina Marquez, believes he was “set up” by someone.

A “confidential source” states that on February 6 around 11 a.m., after visiting Marquez’s restaurant, Tacos Mi Caramelo, they went to their home and encountered Chaparro, drunk.

Court documents say, [Confidential source] then overheard “Carolina on the phone telling someone to take all of Nicole’s things out” and they “heard Nicole had left 5133 west 5400 south on foot.”

Officials say that is when Chaparro and his “homeboy” forced her into a car.

“A few hours after that, Michelle Romero called Fernando Marquez who was at Carolina’s house with the [Confidential Source]. The [Confidential Source] heard Michelle say “Give us Nicole back, we just want Nicole back.” She asked what was going on,” court documents read.

According to an arresting statement, [Confidential Source] also got “phone calls from Michelle Romero, but she told her people were listening and she could not speak freely.”

Officers then say, Fernando Marquez called “Chaparro and told him to bring Nicole to the Elba address.” and to “take Nicole upstairs when they arrived with her.”

Arresting documents say, police then interviewed Carolina Marquez. Following the interview officers gathered the following:

The suspect has family members in Honduras and is originally from Honduras.

The Venezuelan arrived with Nicole Solorio-Romero.

Carolina Marquez stated Solorio-Romero. was in the apartment when she witnessed Nicole being shot. After Solorio-Romero was shot, all parties at the apartment went to her restaurant.

After being at the restaurant for a while, Chaparro made her go back to the apartment and clean up the scene.

Officers then interviewed the other witness, Michelle Romero and gathered the following:

Michelle Romero stated she was on a phone call with Nicole Solorio-Romero just prior to her being taken.

Solorio-Romero told Michelle, Fernando Marquez, her landlord, and two other men were threatening her with guns.

This was the last contact Michelle had with the victim.

After interviewing Michelle Romero, officers then spoke with Ivan Acosta, and learned the following:

He stated he was at the West Valley residence when Nicole was brought there by Chaparro and The Venezuelan.

He was outside of the apartment when he heard the gunshot.

Carolina was at the residence with him.

After the shooting, all parties from the house went to the restaurant.

Acosta stated while at the restaurant Chaparro called someone known as “The Mechanic”, later identified as 26-year-old Cristian Morales-Gonzales, to come to assist him with disposing of Solorio-Romero‘s body.

Acosta states Chaparro then left the restaurant with The Mechanic to clear their crime scene.

Acosta adds that “Carolina, Fernando, Chaparro, Jorge, and Cristian returned to the residence and Carolina began cleaning up the remainder of the blood.”

Video surveillance from the restaurant showed Chaparro get into a red Mistubishi Eclipse and leave the scene.

Chaparro and Cristian left in a white truck “with a trailer to go get rid of Nicole’s body.”

According to court documents, detectives were then able to connect the dots and find that on February 6, as West Valley Police had approached Solorio-Romero’s apartment for a welfare check, officer bodycam footage shows “Carolina, Fernando, and Ivan at the West Valley apartment, just hours after the shooting, moving items out of the apartment and locking the apartment door. They appeared to be cleaning up since the items in the basket they were carrying was paper towels and cleaner.”

Following that discovery, a search warrant was issued at “Carolina’s restaurant”. Officer says, video surveillance taken from the restaurant then showed “Carolina, Chaparro, The Venezuelan and Fernando meeting in Carolina’s Office for a period of time after the shooting occurred and before going back over the house to clean the scene.”

On March 25, arresting documents say, DA Investigator Nelson then located the Mitsubishi Eclipse at 4861 south and 4055 west and then made contact with The Mechanic AKA Cristian Morales-Gonzales, the man who assisted in disposing of the victim’s body.

“Contact was made at the residence with Cristian Morales-Gonzales who stated he drivers the vehicle. A six-pack line-up was conducted with Ivan who identified Cristian as being The Mechanic and helping Chaparro dispose of Nicole’s remains.”

Officers say as of March 25, Cristian Morales-Gonzales was arrested for his involvement and booked into jail.