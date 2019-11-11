Suspect charged with killing Bothwell woman deemed ‘incompetent’ to stand trial

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man accused of killing a Bothwell woman before trying to take his own life, has been deemed ‘incompetent’ to stand trial, according to court documents.

Jose Gutierrez-Torres was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 53-year-old Maria De Jesus Cervantes on March 3, 2019.

During a court hearing last week, Judge Brandon Maynard, ordered the Department of Human Services to complete a ‘progress toward competency evaluation’ and submit a report within 90 days to determine if Gutierrez-Torres competency will ever be restored.

“Restoration treatment shall be of sufficient scope and duration to restore the individual to competency; or determine whether the individual can be restored to competency in the foreseeable future,” according to documents.

Another competency review has been scheduled for February 10, 2020.

Police say Gutierrez-Torres and Cervantes were living together when police were called to the home. When they arrived, they found Cervantes with multiple stab wounds and Gutierrez-Torres had stabbed himself in the neck, according to documents.

Cervantes did not survive her injuries and Gutierrez-Torres was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being booked into the Box Elder County Jail.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

