DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Interagency Fire reports that the Left Fork Fire has been 100% contained as of Saturday.

Firefighters will still be working on the fire, which capped at 4,254 acres, continuing to patrol and mop-up near the perimeter.

Fire officials will be continuing their suppression repair efforts in various portions of the fire to reduce the impacts that crews and equipment made during firefighting operations. These efforts reportedly reduce potential soil erosion and repair damage to infrastructure.

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Many resources will demobilize on Saturday and go through the decontamination process, according to Utah Interagency Fire, to prevent the threat of spreading invasive species such as Chytrid and Whirling Disease.

Chytrid is a fungus that reportedly degrades amphibians’ permeable skin, which they use to breathe and regulate their water levels, while Whirling Disease is a serious affliction in some species of trout and salmon, caused by a water-borne parasite.

The forest closure will continued to be reassessed, officials say, but for now will remain in place until it is safe for the public to recreate in the area.