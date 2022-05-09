UTAH (ABC4) – A new wildfire has broken out in the Dixie National Forest.

The fire, dubbed the “Left Fork Fire,” has reached an estimated size of 100 acres.

It is located 3.2 miles west of Podunk Guard Station.

The photo below shows heavy white smoke billowing above the wildfire, which is currently at 0% containment.

Courtesy: Utah Fire Info via Air Attack

Reports of the fire first emerged around 2:17 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews continue to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.