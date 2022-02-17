UPDATE: SLC police charge homeless man with slitting woman’s throat after she let him in to shower

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of slitting a woman’s throat in Salt Lake City.

30-year-old Eric Jones was the suspect of an attempted murder case that occurred on Feb. 11 when police say he cut a woman’s throat in her home after being invited inside to take shower.

New details revealed that Jones became enraged when the victim asked him to leave following his shower, prompting the assault.

After executing the attack, SLCPD detectives found that Jones allegedly swiped the victim’s credit cards from her purse and had been using them throughout Salt Lake Valley without authorization.

Jones has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and one count of unlawful use of a financial transaction card.

At this time, the victim of the attack prefers to remain anonymous and is requesting privacy.