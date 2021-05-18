Update: Corner Canyon basketball player now at home recovering from blood clots

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The mom of sophomore Corner Canyon basketball player, Everest Romney, has provided ABC4 with an update on his condition.

As we previously reported, Everest was battling blood clots in his brain days after receiving his first-round dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

Cherie, Everest’s mom, tells ABC 4 he has returned home and is in stable condition.

She adds that the blood clots and brain swelling are still present, so he sleeps much of the day

Cherie says the best news is Everest is able to sit at the dinner table and have meals as a family.

