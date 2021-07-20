UPDATE: Barricaded individual who exchanged gunfire with police in SLC found dead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A barricaded suspect who exchanged gunfire with police in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon has died, law enforcement confirms.

Officers responded to the area of 1600 West and 800 North for a report of a suicidal person around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the suspect, who then fired multiple shots at police. Officers returned fire and took cover nearby.

An hours-long standoff with the suspect ensued, as a SWAT team, negotiators, and social workers all attempted to get the suspect out of the residence safely.

“They have a lot more tools that are less lethal that will also help in resolving this situation peacefully, we hope,” Sgt. Keith Horrocks said.

Police were eventually able to get inside the residence, where they found the suspect dead.

It is unclear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or from when officers fired shots.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. However, a man who spoke with ABC4 claims to know the suspect.

Roberto Laguna said his friend lives next door to the suspect in Tuesday’s standoff. He said he visits his friend often and has spoken to the suspect a couple of times, including the day before the shooting

“I saw him last night and he told me he might go to prison. And if I want anything from his apartment to let him know because he was going for a while,” Laguna said.

When his friend called him to tell him the news, he said, “I guess today was the today” and that he “isn’t surprised.”

As this is being investigated as an officer-involved critical incident, body camera footage of the incident will be released within 10 business days, according to Sgt. Keith Horrocks with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police tell ABC4 that no one else was hurt in the shooting, including the officers.