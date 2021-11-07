UPDATE: 91-year-old woman dead after head-on crash in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — American Fork Police say a 91-year-old woman has died after a head-on crash in American Fork . Three others are still in serious to critical condition after the collision Saturday night. Officials have not released the victims’ identities at this time.

Police said the crash happened near 200 E. State Street around 7 p.m.

The crash occurred when a vehicle traveling east along a road curve on State Street lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The maneuver caused the car to slam into another car traveling west on the same road.

Three people from one vehicle and one person from a second vehicle were transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition. The conditions of the other victims are not known at this time.

American Fork police said the car traveling eastbound was driven by a 23-year-old-man who did not sustain any injuries.

Police also confirmed the three people in the westbound vehicle had three women inside; the 91-year-old woman who died, a 66-year-old, and a 48-year-old.