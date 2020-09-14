UPDATE: 4k+ homes still without power after Tuesday’s storm

MONDAY 9/14/2020 6:39 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 4,551 more customers Monday.

Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Power

SUNDAY 9/13/2020 5:09 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 8,462 more customers Sunday.

SUNDAY 9/13/2020 2:11 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 9,972 more customers Sunday.

SUNDAY 9/13/2020 12:34 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 11,242 more customers Sunday.

SUNDAY 9/13/2020 10:32 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 12,050 more customers Saturday.

Power outage Update for Sunday, September 13, 2020, as of 8:30

am



There are 1,868 outages in Utah affecting 15,514 @RMP_Utah customers. The following screen shots are detailed numbers on parts of Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties. pic.twitter.com/MO2FuvRXo0 — Utah Division of Emergency Management (Utah DEM) (@UtahEmergency) September 13, 2020

SATURDAY 9/12/2020 4:29p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 18,738 more customers Saturday.

SATURDAY 9/12/2020 2:10 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 19,360 more customers Saturday.

SATURDAY 9/12/2020 10:41 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 21,724 more customers Saturday.

FRIDAY 911/2020 10:33 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 27,950 more customers Friday.

FRIDAY 911/2020 8:50 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 30,995 more customers Friday.

THURSDAY 9/11/2020 1:30 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 37,624 more customers Friday

THURSDAY 9/11/2020 6:15 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 46,000 more customers Friday.

THURSDAY 9/10/2020 11:28 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 49,000 more customers Thursday.

THURSDAY 9/10/2020 6:35 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Crews with Rocky Mountain Power say they are working around the clock to restore power to about 52,000 more customers Thursday.

THURSDAY 9/10/2020 6:30a.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to around 66,000 more customers Thursday.

WEDNESDAY 9/9/2020 2 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Another 10,000 customers have had their power restored as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to the remaining 99,467.

WEDNESDAY 9/9/2020 6:30 a.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – As of early Wednesday morning Rocky Mountain Power has restored power to over 70,000 customers.

There are still just under 110,000 customers without power as crews continue to work on downed power lines, broken poles and blown transformers.

Spencer Hall, Rocky Mountain Power, said they hope to have most people with power sometime on Wednesday, but there will be some whose repairs will take well into Thursday.

Those who are still without power are asked to report their outage even if they think their neighbors have reported it already. Hall says this will help Rocky Mountain Power determine who has power and how to more effectively get power restored to everyone.

To report a power outage in your area you are asked to call 1-877-508-5088 or visit the Rocky Mountain Power Website.

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 9:30 p.m.

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Power has been restored to over 40,000 homes across Northern Utah as of Tuesday evening.

Spencer Hall, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, says crews are working hard overnight to restore power to everyone as fast as possible. However, Hall added, most people who are out of power won’t see it restored until Thursday.

Hall says Rocky Mountain Power hopes most people will have their power restored Wednesday, but he added some homes with large fallen trees may pose a more difficult situation as crews work.

Rocky Mountain Power is sending approximately 250 employees from areas outside of Northern Utah to help with restoration efforts including crews from Southern Utah.

Those who are still without power are asked to report their outage even if they think their neighbors have reported it already. Hall says this will help Rocky Mountain Power determine who has power and how to more effectively get power restored to everyone.

To report a power outage in your area you are asked to call 1-877-508-5088 or visit the Rocky Mountain Power Website.

ORIGINAL STORY: 175,000 people without power in northern Utah

TUESDAY 9/8/2020 4:45 p.m.

NORTHERN UTAH, (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is currently indicating they have 175,000 homes without power as high winds continue to rip through northern Utah.

At 12 p.m. MDT, through three states there were nearly 183,000 customer out of service:

Utah: 170,000

Idaho: 3,000

Wyoming: 10,000

The bulk of the outages are centralized from the Point of the Mountain, in Utah County, to the Idaho border.

Spencer Hall, spokesperson for RMP said the severity of the storm has caused a lot of damage in Salt Lake County, Ogden, and Farmington and they are trying their best to get to everyone and have everyone’s power restored.

Additional crews and line personnel are assisting in outage restoration efforts, as well as additional customer care agents.

“We make sure we are well-prepared with crews and equipment for severe weather events,” said Curtis Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of operations. “This storm is impacting thousands of customers across our six-state territory and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to get everyone restored.”

Rocky Mountain Power advises customers to tie down items such as tarps, trampolines, outdoor furniture and other items to avoid property damage and debris getting into power lines.

Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous and avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

Customers should continue to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts.

Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

As the front moves through Northern Utah Tuesday morning it continues to trigger gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, parts of the Uinta Basin, Castle County, parts of the west desert, San Rafael Swell, and near canyons in Washington County.

Canyon winds for the Wasatch Front are expected to be particularly destructive in Davis and Weber counties, impacting cities at the mouth of the canyons like Farmington, Centerville, Kaysville, Bountiful, and Ogden.

High wind warnings are posted and begin at midnight and will remain in effect.

There is not any estimates of restoration at this time for any of the outages. As the storm moves through and crews can get out to assess the damages, you can continue to monitor them at Rockymountainpower.net.