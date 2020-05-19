UPD to conduct crosswalk operation in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police Taylorsville Precinct will conduct a crosswalk operation in efforts to improve safety.

Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department said the goal of the operation is to provide safety to pedestrians utilizing crosswalks throughout Taylorsville City.

UPD said the operation will warn violators and enforce crosswalk safety laws by citing those who aren’t crossing on the roadway.

The operation will take place on Thursday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at 4700 South Redwood Road.

According to statistics released by UPD in 2017 there were 27 auto-pedestrian accidents, 3 of which were fatal. In 2018 there were 28 accidents, one of which was fatal. Im 2019 there were 26 accidents, zero fatal.

