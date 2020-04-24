UPD officers see new COVID-19 protocols after ABC4 News investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A week after ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen found out Unified Police Department officers may be exposing the public to COVID-19, the department changed its protocols.

Sergeant Melody Gray tells Nguyen, “Officers potentially exposed or is believed to be exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 will need to be tested immediately and go home. Officers can return to work with a negative result.”

Sgt. Gray goes on to add, “Testing will be done through centers, and the results should be back with 24-hours. And, more PPE has been provided to all officers.”

The new protocols are now in place for officers of the Unified Police Department.