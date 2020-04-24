Live Now
NFL holds first-ever virtual draft

UPD officers see new COVID-19 protocols after ABC4 News investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A week after ABC4 News Investigator Jason Nguyen found out Unified Police Department officers may be exposing the public to COVID-19, the department changed its protocols.

Sergeant Melody Gray tells Nguyen, “Officers potentially exposed or is believed to be exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 will need to be tested immediately and go home. Officers can return to work with a negative result.”

Sgt. Gray goes on to add, “Testing will be done through centers, and the results should be back with 24-hours. And, more PPE has been provided to all officers.”

The new protocols are now in place for officers of the Unified Police Department.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss