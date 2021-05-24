UPD investigating alleged attempted abduction

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four teenage girls say they were nearly abducted while out walking their dog last Thursday night. The girls say they were chased, harassed, and terrorized by nearly half a dozen young men.

It happened just before dusk while the girls were walking down Oakview Drive near Churchill Jr. High School.

Pedestrian bridge over Wasatch Blvd.

“We were having a conversation, and two cars pulled up next to us and started cussing at us,” says one of the girls.

The girl’s parents asked us not to identify her for safety reasons. For this story, ABC4 will refer to the girl as “Molly.”

“They did a U-turn and they all got out and started chasing us,” Molly continued.

“I felt this rush of adrenaline and fear, and I tried to run but I have asthma,” says her friend, who will be referred to as “Jane” to protect her identity.

The girls say they were chased down the pedestrian bridge over Wasatch Boulevard.

Pedestrian bridge over Wasatch Blvd.

“I’m so thankful that there was a turn and I could just jump right before he tried to grab me,” Jane adds.

She says this isn’t her first time experiencing this.

“I just can’t believe it has happened more than once, it’s just crazy,” says Jane.

Unified Police are investigating potential leads and looking over surveillance video, but the trauma is setting in.

“I haven’t been sleeping, I’ve been having nightmares,” says Molly. “Every car I see pass that looks like the vehicle, I just get terrified.”

All of the girls say they want to hold these young men accountable.

“I want to confront them in a safe environment, and explain what they have done to all four of us,” says Molly.

This might not be an isolated incident, and Unified Police are asking parents to talk to their children and come forward if that’s true.

Here are four safety tips Unified Police are telling students as they get out of school headed into the summer: