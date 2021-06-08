SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Want to give fishing a try but don’t have a fishing license?

Then mark your calendar for Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 12, Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, says. On June 12, anyone is allowed to fish at any public waterbody in the state regardless of whether or not they hold a fishing license.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone with you and introduce them to the sport,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Aquatics Section Assistant Chief Craig Walker says.

“Early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warm-water and cold-water species, are active and willing to bite this time of the year. And with this year’s drought, it will be better to go fishing earlier in the summer as well. While some waterbodies may be impacted by low water levels this year, the majority of the fishing in Utah will be great,” he adds.

Entrance fees for state parks and other fishing locations will still apply. Community ponds are a close-to-home option for those not wanting to travel too far to fish. There are 57 throughout the state and many will be stocked with channel catfish a few days in advance.

First-time fishers can celebrate this first with a DWR certificate that they can print out and fill out at home. Visit the Fish Utah map to find your nearest fishing location.

Additionally, DWR’s website includes a list of lakes and reservoirs throughout the state, as well as the fish species found in each location.

DWR reminds Utahns that fishing rules are still in effect on June 12 even though a fishing license is not required. Those who decide to take up fishing can purchase one online or from a DWR license agent. The licenses are valid for 365 days.

Visit wildlife.utah.gov for more information.