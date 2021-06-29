Up to 450 new jobs coming to Ogden as new facility prepares to open

FILE – This April 26, 2007, file photo, shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in Waltham, Mass. Thermo Fisher is buying clinical research company PPD in a deal valued at $17.4 billion. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A new scientific instrument manufacturer is expanding its operations into Utah and bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

The City of Ogden announced Tuesday that Thermo Fisher Scientific is opening a 55,000 square foot facility, including 20,000 square feet of ISO 7 cleanroom space for bioprocess container assembly and chamber manufacturing, at the Business Depot Ogden industrial business park. This represents a $44 million capital investment by the company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific manufactures single-use bioprocess containers, which hold liquids used in the process to make COVID-19 vaccines and other therapeutics.

“We are so excited that Thermo Fisher has decided to locate and invest in Ogden,” says Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell. “This is really another great win for our community’s economic and employment growth, continuing our positive momentum as more discover that Ogden is the perfect place for business.”

According to site leader Caleb Jones, the company plans to hire as many as 450 people by 2022 for the new Ogden facility. If you are interested in a position, visit jobs.thermofisher.com.

The company is now hiring employees, providing transportation, and training employees at its Logan site.

The production go-live date is expected in September 2021. Currently, Thermo Fisher employs over 1,600 employees throughout the Cache Valley.