Unsealed search warrant reveals possible suspect in Moab murders

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A newly unsealed search warrant has revealed a possible suspect in the double murder of two Moab women.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were brutally murdered while camping near the La Sal Loop Road in August 2021. Their killer has yet to be found.

But in a newly unsealed document, authorities have questioned one man from the very beginning.

ABC4 will not release the name of this person because he has not been arrested nor charged by the Grand County attorney

The search warrant claimed the 27-year-old was pulled over on August 17, a day after the two women were reported missing.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped him on a routine traffic stop. The man is from out of state but now lives in Moab. According to the deputy, the person was “unnerving” for someone who had been pulled over for speeding.

They soon learned the 27-year-old routinely sleeps in his vehicle.

One person told authorities that he often “makes unwanted advances towards women and makes them feel uneasy.”

A previously released search warrant indicated that Schulte and Turner told friends of a “creepy” man visiting them prior to their disappearance.

The man was questioned further a couple of days later and was asked if he knew the two women. He said he had “seen (Kylen) in the Moon Flower regularly.” He was vague in his response when asked about his interactions with her, according to the warrant.

The deputy was of the impression that the 27-year-old was “mentally ill.”

He did tell the deputy that he “didn’t know” they were married and said he had “nothing against gay people.”

When asked if he killed the two women he said “No.”

When asked about his whereabouts on those nights in August, the 27-year-old said he couldn’t recall where he was at.

He did tell the deputy that he would “often sleep out in the open” by himself including along the La Sal Loop Road. That’s near the area where the two women were killed.



Authorities also found two blankets and a jacket with “blood” on it at his campsite. Another cellphone was also found at the campsite belonging to the two women. It did not belong to them, according to deputies.



Currently, this man has no criminal history in Grand County and he was never arrested for the double murders.