SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A flight heading to LAX had to be diverted to the Salt Lake International Airport due to an “unruly passenger.”

The Virgin Atlantic Flight took off from London and was expected to land at LAX. That plane had to be diverted due to an unruly passenger, a Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson tells ABC4.

The passenger was then taken off the plane and the flight continued to LAX.

In a statement to ABC4, Virgin Atlantic said:

“Due to a disruptive passenger onboard flight VS141 operating from London Heathrow to Los Angeles on Tuesday 26 July, the aircraft [has] diverted to Salt Lake City to be met by police authorities. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behaviour that compromises this. We always want our customers to have the best experience when they fly with us and our cabin crew are highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others.”

No other details were provided.

ABC4 has reached out to Virgin Atlantic Airlines for more information.