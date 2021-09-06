Unruly passenger arrested on flight into SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested after an outburst on a flight landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday.

According to a passenger who posted videos of the outburst on social media, the incident happened on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles into Salt Lake City.

In one of three videos, the man is seen yelling at one of the members of the flight crew in the front of the plane.

(Video courtesy of Dennis Busch)

“Sit down now,” one crew member orders as the man continues to yell. The video shows the unruly passenger insisting the flight crew can’t hold him on the flight while it’s on the ground.

The crew member then explains the plane is still in the air.

In another video, he appears to be growling as he places his face mask inside his mouth.

(Video courtesy of Dennis Busch)

A third video shows police officers removing the man from his seat before escorting him off the plane.

Courtesy: Dennis Busch

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City International Airport confirms to ABC4 the unruly passenger was removed from the flight and cited for public intoxication.

His identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.