Unoccupied canoe prompts call for swift water rescue

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority responded to a possible swift water rescue after reports of a canoe turned upside down Thursday evening.

The incident happened near Famous Dave’s BBQ at 1166 East Ft. Union, according to officials.

Crews said they followed the river up and downstream as far as Wheeler Farm.

Officials say the person who called to report the possible rescued said they never saw a person, just the canoe.

Crews later found the canoe just off 6400 South and said there was no indication of any victims.

