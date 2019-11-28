Unlicensed teenage driver crashes into creek in Payson Canyon

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 16-year-old driver with an expired learner’s permit crashed in Payson Canyon Wednesday evening.

Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the teenager crashed into Peteetneet Creek just north of Camp Maple Dell.

A deputy cited the teen for the learner’s permit violation and failure to maintain his travel lane.

Sgt. Cannon said this isn’t the teenager’s first brush with law enforcement. He said another deputy cited the teen, then 15 years old, for a learner’s permit violation and speeding back in June.





