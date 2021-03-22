WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

‘Unlawful’ suspects vandalize Emery County’s Ghost Rock

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are currently on the search for the suspects that vandalized a notable rock formation out of Emery County.

According to the Bureau of Land Management and the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects spray painted the county’s beloved Ghost Rock, located near mile marker 123 on Interstate 70.

“Vandalizing public lands is unlawful,” state BLM.

The suspects are believed to have use black and white spray paint.

If you have any information related to this crime please contact BLM law enforcement at the BLM law enforcement tip line at (800) 722-3998. You may request to remain anonymous.

