University of Utah’s new Master of Business Creation recognized

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah was recognized Tuesday morning by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) for their unique Master of Business Creation (MBC) program.

The unique degree from the university allows founders to launch and scale their startup in nine months while earning their master’s degree.

The MBC program began in the fall of 2019 and the first group of founders will graduate next month.

“Not simply an MBA for entrepreneurs, the MBC enables people to launch a new business through applied curriculum rather than teaching them how to manage an existing one,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “In the MBC program, the founder’s startup is the case study, which allows them to apply what they are learning immediately to grow their company.”

The AACSB is the world’s largest business education network. AACSB recognized the university’s program as one of 25 schools in it’s ‘Innovation’s that Inspire’ member challenge.

The annual initiative recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape.

“The demand for innovation that engages experts across disciplines and addresses the needs of both local and global communities has never been more apparent than in these unprecedented times,” said Thomas R. Robinson, president and CEO of AACSB. “We are honored to feature the Eccles School for its valuable role in elevating entrepreneurship through research, teaching, and community engagement.”

The MBC program is the latest addition to the Eccles School entrepreneur program and is ranked in the top 10 in the country by Bloomberg and U.S. News.

Latest posts: