University of Utah will no longer require masks for those fully vaccinated on campus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has announced masks will no longer be required for fully-vaccinated people on the school’s campus after May 24.

The announcement comes following updated CDC guidelines for those fully-vaccinated.

According to a news release from the university, masks will still be required at all U of U health facilities.

Those associated with the university are “strongly encouraged to be vaccinated,” according to institution officials.

Officials stressed that people are only considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and our campus community,” officials said in a news release.

The university says it will continue to provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing through the summer.

On May 17, Weber State University also announced that masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people on their campus.